Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have us all freaking out with latest news

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are an exemplary couple in the entertainment industry. The duo have been married for over twenty years and yet their love seems to be in a constant honeymoon phase. Kelly showcased the origin of their bond on Instagram with a series of snaps this weekend. One was a magical wedding photo, but... plot twist! It wasn’t their actual wedding. The 50-year-old morning show host resurfaced old filming pictures from their time on the soap opera All My Children for a very exciting reason!

“Hayley and Mateo,” Kelly teased in the caption. “Because what does ‘that’s a wrap’ even mean?” She posted the pictures to celebrate the fact that her and Mark, 49, are heading back to Pine Valley! It was announced this week that the lovebirds are working on a primetime version of the hit soap opera All My Children.

According to Deadline, ABC is in early development on Pine Valley. Alums Kelly and Mark are set to executive produce the series alongside Andrew Stearn and filmmaker Robert Nixon, son of the late AMC creator Agnes Nixon. The premise follows “a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.”

As diehard fans will know, Kelly and Mark played Hayley and Mateo Santos on the original series. They will now executive produce under their Milojo Productions company. Of course, everyone wants to see them on screen. While Pine Valley will feature an entirely new generation of characters, the plan is to invite a number of old favorites to appear. Here’s to hoping we see Kelly and Mark’s chemistry in Pine Valley once again!