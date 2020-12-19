Miley Cyrus asks Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for ‘three way’ and we’re LOLing

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes

She’s just being Miley!  Miley Cyrus  is still churning out those candid quips and we hope she never stops. The 28-year-old couldn’t help but comment on a new TikTok video from  Camila Cabello  and  Shawn Mendes  on Friday, December 19. The musical lovebirds shared a clip of them dueting to Miley’s hit “The Climb” - as one does - and the singer’s response is truly hilarious.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating officially since 2019

Scroll through the comments and amongst the heaps of fan praises you’ll find this sentence from Miley herself: “Let’s have a three way.” After this set in for beat and more replies fluttered in, Miley good-naturedly clarified. She added: “A three part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal.” Honestly, we’d be here for a Shawnbello-Cyrus collab.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Miley and Shawn have made musical magic. The pair honored  Dolly Parton  at the MusiCares Gala in 2019 with a take on her icon song “Islands in the Stream.” It came about in a pretty unorthodox fashion: after Miley sent Shawn a DM! People clearly wanted more, because the duo ended up slaying “In My Blood” together at the Grammys.

While those two don’t have any tracks out now, Shawn just released a Christmas duet with Camila! The adorable pair have their own rendition of “The Christmas Song” out now.  Find out more about the holiday treat here! 

