Miley Cyrus asks Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for ‘three way’ and we’re LOLing

She’s just being Miley! Miley Cyrus is still churning out those candid quips and we hope she never stops. The 28-year-old couldn’t help but comment on a new TikTok video from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes on Friday, December 19. The musical lovebirds shared a clip of them dueting to Miley’s hit “The Climb” - as one does - and the singer’s response is truly hilarious.

©GettyImages Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating officially since 2019

Scroll through the comments and amongst the heaps of fan praises you’ll find this sentence from Miley herself: “Let’s have a three way.” After this set in for beat and more replies fluttered in, Miley good-naturedly clarified. She added: “A three part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal.” Honestly, we’d be here for a Shawnbello-Cyrus collab.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Miley and Shawn have made musical magic. The pair honored Dolly Parton at the MusiCares Gala in 2019 with a take on her icon song “Islands in the Stream.” It came about in a pretty unorthodox fashion: after Miley sent Shawn a DM! People clearly wanted more, because the duo ended up slaying “In My Blood” together at the Grammys.