George Clooney says it took Amal 20 minutes to say yes after he proposed

George Clooney ’s proposal story is more hilarious than you might think. While it’s hard to imagine, there was a time when the 59-year-old actor and his boss love Amal , 43, weren’t officially a power pair. In fact, before George proposed, they hadn’t even discussed marriage! The A-lister detailed how he popped the question during one of Howard Stern’s famously long and luscious radio chats this week. Apparently it involved a safari, his famous Aunt and a whole lot of waiting.

©GettyImages George Clooney and Amal Clooney were wed in 2014

George and Amal were enjoying scenic Safari views in Africa when he realized he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. So, as soon as they got home he started prepping. “I’ve got a ring, I’ve got it all setup - I’m ready,” he said. “I’ve got my Aunt Rosemary’s soundtrack and I’ve got it all timed out so I’m going to ask her on this one song,” he added referring to his relative’s song “Why Shouldn’t I.”

“We’ve never talked about marriage, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” George continued, grappling with the chance that she might say no. When Amal arrived that evening, he had candles lit, food made and a ring hidden in a drawer nearby. The song was quickly coming on the already-playing soundtrack, so George told Amal to check for a lighter in the drawer.