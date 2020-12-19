Christina Aguilera turns 40 in the most epic way: ‘My heart is full’

Christina Aguilera hasn’t merely turned 40 - she’s ‘arrived’ at 40! The superstar scribed a beautiful birthday letter to mark the special day along with some fiery photos on Friday, December 18. Ultimately, Queen Xtina put out a wise reflection on embracing growing older and gratitude.

“Dear 40, What a beautiful concept… to not only be ‘turning’ 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40!” Christina wrote. “This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it! I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life.”

“I treasure the growth that comes with age and I welcome the knowledge from the greats that came before me,” she continued in the lengthy letter. She added that this “whirlwind” year filled with change has taught her that personal choices matter. “We have to be brave,” she said. “We have to stand in the discomfort and push ourselves to new heights where we can find greater purpose.”

The belting hitmaker also revealed she “heard it said that some of your best life is lived in your 40′s. [So] You stop giving a f*** about all the bulls***… clarity comes over you, and a new intention sets in with every move you make. I truly believe the best is yet to come and I am READY for it.”

She, of course, also mentioned her two children: 12-year-old Max, who she shares with ex Jordan Bateman, and six-year-old daughter Summer Rain, who she shares with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

“To the rare and beautiful souls who have stood by me for over 20 years and counting, I am eternally grateful for you,” she wrote. “I am blessed to have the most solid friends around me, a team I believe in that makes me feel supported and heard and of course, my family; my baby boy and girl, the most incredible children one could ever imagine! My heart is full.”