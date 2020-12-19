This is Miley Cyrus epic response to Cher’s criticism

We all remember Miley Cyrus ’s “Bangerz” phase like it was yesterday. The tongue, the twerking, the 2013 MTV VMA’s performance with Robin Thicke . And while we all had our opinions about her performance, Cher made her’s loud and clear. The legend’s ruthless comments ended up going viral on social media and Cher attempted to offer clarity in a very long Twitter thread. Now, 7 years later, Cyrus is letting the world know what she thinks when iconic, and legendary performers like Cher talk about her in unflattering ways.



Cyrus is currently promoting her album Plastic Hearts and sat with SiriusXM‘s Live Transmission Christmas with the legendary Billy Idol on December 17th. According to E! Cyrus had an epic response to people who talk “s--t.” “The amount of people that have talked s--t about my records or what I’m doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that’s when I thought I had really made it. I’m like, ’Oh, Cher gives a f--k about what I’m doing.’” Cyrus said

Cyrus continued, “I‘m like, ‘Oh, Cher gives a f--k about what I’m doing! When these legends and these icons and these artists that we look up to ... f**king hate us, it’s still a compliment… She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that shit. And I’m like, ‘Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it!”



As a refresher, after Cyrus’s performance, Cher held nothing back when it came to her opinions. Speaking to USA Today, Cher called the performance “so bad.” “She could have come out naked, and if she‘d just rocked the house, I would have said, ’You go, girl.’ It just wasn’t done well. She can’t dance, her body looked like hell, the song wasn’t great, one cheek was hanging out. And, chick, don’t stick out your tongue if it’s coated.” Cher said in the now seven-year-old interview.

Cher also told E! News “I don‘t give a s--t if she comes out naked… Just be better, do better…. Maybe she’s thrilled and delighted—everyone’s talking about it,” she said. “And so, that’s almost as good as it being great, you know. Especially kind of in this day and age. It doesn’t make any difference if you’re good. It just makes a difference if people are talking about it.”