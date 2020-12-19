Billie Eilish shares an adorable throwback for her 19th birthday

Billie Eilish has already had a helluva career. The singer is a Grammy award-winning artist and took home five of the six trophies she was nominated for this year including all of the “big four” awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. While some artists spend their lives yearning to win just one of these awards, Eilish did it all before her 19th birthday. The only other time someone has swept the general categories was Christopher Cross in 1981.

The proud, rebellious young artist shared a throwback before the black and green hair on her birthday, Friday December 18th. The pic had all her fans saying “awwww.” Eilish is a toddler in the photo and if I had to put my best babysitting experience to work I would guess she is around 2 and a half years old. Eilish proved she has always had style and was rocking a long-sleeved printed shirt and a pink bucket hat. She left the caption simple, “19.” Eilish also changed her profile bio to her age.



Eilish’s big brother, 22-year-old Finneas O’Connell produces and co-writes her songs. He shared in the big four wins with his little sis and won two awards of his own. O’Connell shared a video of Eilish playing classical music on the piano with the legendary film score composer Hans Zimmer on his Instagram and left a sweet message for her in the caption. “Happy 19th birthday Billie! It is the privilege of my life getting to be your brother and making music with you is my greatest joy. I have been so lucky in unlucky times.” He wrote. Eilish commented, “ love you!” Makeup artist James Charles commented, “🥺🥺” Alicia Keys also shared some love and wrote, “Blessings and more blessings!!!!”