Billie Eilish shares an adorable throwback for her 19th birthday

Billie Eilish has already had a helluva career. The singer is a Grammy award-winning artist and took home five of the six trophies she was nominated for this year including all of the “big four” awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. While some artists spend their lives yearning to win just one of these awards, Eilish did it all before her 19th birthday. The only other time someone has swept the general categories was Christopher Cross in 1981.
The proud, rebellious young artist shared a throwback before the black and green hair on her birthday, Friday December 18th. The pic had all her fans saying “awwww.” Eilish is a toddler in the photo and if I had to put my best babysitting experience to work I would guess she is around 2 and a half years old. Eilish proved she has always had style and was rocking a long-sleeved printed shirt and a pink bucket hat. She left the caption simple, “19.” Eilish also changed her profile bio to her age.
Eilish’s big brother, 22-year-old Finneas O’Connell produces and co-writes her songs. He shared in the big four wins with his little sis and won two awards of his own. O’Connell shared a video of Eilish playing classical music on the piano with the legendary film score composer Hans Zimmer on his Instagram and left a sweet message for her in the caption. “Happy 19th birthday Billie! It is the privilege of my life getting to be your brother and making music with you is my greatest joy. I have been so lucky in unlucky times.” He wrote. Eilish commented, “ love you!” Makeup artist James Charles commented, “🥺🥺” Alicia Keys also shared some love and wrote, “Blessings and more blessings!!!!”
Billie Eilish clapped back at body shamers over a recent paparazzi picture
Billie Eilish and Harry Styles would star in Gucci’s new virtual fashion show
Billie Eilish showed off her twerking skills and we’re impressed
Eilish’s dad, Patrick O’Connell made a sweet post for his daughter and shared a photo of her asleep with a really cute dog. The proud dad wrote, “Every day a new surprise, every day a new joy. I’ve loved you every instant you’ve been alive. 19 rich and full years. What an amazing life you’ve given me. Happy birthday!” Fans couldn‘t handle the love and left some adorably weird comments on his post. “I WOULD WATCH HER SLEEPING FOR 273783 HOURS,” Wrote one fan. Another commented, “STOP IM GONNA RUN OUT OF TEARS IF YOU ALL KEEP POSTING CONTENT LIKE THIS.”
Fans were thrilled at the opportunity to wish their fave a happy birthday. The official name for Eilish’s fandom is still up for debate. They used to be referred to as the “avocados” but some fans would like to leave it behind. Others have joked that they want to be called the “eyelashes.” Regardless of their official name, they blew up Twitter for their queen. Check out some of the messages her avocado eyelashes left.
before it's too late, I wanna wish Happy Birthday Billie Eilish! Thank you for being one of the youngest advocate for social injustice, climate change, body positivity and express it in the most creative way possible.
