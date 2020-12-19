First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump twin in tuxedos for 2020 Christmas portrait

Twinning Trumps! First Lady Melania Trump shared her and President Donald Trump’s 2020 Christmas portrait on Friday, Dec. 18. Instead of a gown, Barron Trump’s mother opted for a tux like her husband. While the dad of five wore a traditional tuxedo with a bow tie, the first lady, 50, looked effortlessly chic in a black suit, reportedly by Dior, which she teamed with black stilettos. The first couple flashed bright smiles as they posed together in their coordinated black and white outfits on the Grand Staircase of the White House. “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” part of the first lady’s caption read. The festive photo was taken earlier this month by White House photographer Andrea Hank.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

The first lady unveiled the White House’s 2020 Christmas decorations on November 30. “I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, ‘America the Beautiful,’” Melania said in a statement at the time. “Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens.”

“From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year,” she added. “Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

This year’s theme is a tribute to the “majesty of our great Nation,” according to the White House.