Katie Holmes declares love for boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are Instagram official! The actress’ boyfriend took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the Hollywood star’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute. Sharing a black-and-white photo of Katie sitting on his lap, Emilio, 33, penned, “The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!”

The Dawson’s Creek alum declared her love for the New York-based chef in the comments section, writing: “Thank you so much my Love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love u too!!!!!” Katie, who turned 42 on Dec. 18, also shared the tribute on her Instagram Story.

Katie, who split in August of 2019 from Jamie Foxx after six years of dating, and Emilio were first linked in early September. Since then, the couple has enjoyed a number of PDA-filled outings. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Emilio “adores” his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.