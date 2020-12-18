From Cardi B to Gigi Hadid: Here’s how celebrities are decorating their Christmas trees

Some of our favorite celebrities are in the Christmas spirit and transformed their homes into a winter wonderland. From rapper Cardi B to model Gigi Hadid, A-listers are definitely bringing joy to their household despite the challenging times we are experiencing.
Lele Pons releases a Christmas song and reveals with who she would be spending the holidays
Exclusive: Pamela Silva and baby Ford celebrate their first Christmas together!
This is what Kate Middleton used to get in her Christmas stocking as a young girl
Find below the celebs spreading the holiday cheer in 2020
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B made sure her beautiful daughter Kulture Kiari enjoyed the holidays like the princess she is. In a video posted by her mommy, Kiari can be seen having the time of her life on a ride on horse, surrounded by Christmas decorations and a tree in the background.
Snooki
Nicole LaValle, best known as Snooki, decked her home early. The Jersey Shore star shared a photo in November hugging Santa Claus and sitting next to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Her Christmas tree also included a humorous element; the Chilean-born American reality television personality substituted the traditional ball ornaments for elf legs.
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa brought all the eyes up with her magnificent Christmas tree. The actress, dancer, talk show host, journalist, and television producer said, “even though it’s 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone.”
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is celebrating the holidays as a first-time mom, and she is already spoiling her baby daughter. The model said that even though she is tired, she decorated early for her princess. “A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie, so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁,” she wrote on Instagram.
Teresa Giudice
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is over the moon with her new Christmas decorations. The 48-year-old tv personality thanked her florist for bringing her vision to life.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian is honoring la blanca Navidad and transformed her mansion into a winter wonderland. The tv-personality and businesswoman proudly show her Christmas tree by matching it with boots from her new Good American shoe collection.
Katy Perry
Singer and songwriter Katy Perry decided that there is no tree as spectacular as her; therefore, she dressed as a Christmas tree to bring joy to the internet. “Why cut the tree when you can BE the tree 😛🎄 Looking forward to a Cozy Little Christmas,” she captioned the photo.
How are you decorating your home this year? Tag us on Instagram. Happy holidays!