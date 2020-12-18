New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Tainy, Eminem, Paul McCartney & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, fans got new music from Eminem, Tainy, Paul McCartney, and more.

1. Tainy - Club Dieciséis EP



Tainy has some huge hits under his belt, which include some of the biggest songs from this year, like “UN DÍA” with J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Bad Bunny and “Agua” by J. Balvin.

This week, the popular producer released a new EP called Club Dieciséis.

“For this particular EP, we at NEON16 came together and invited some friends to join, and we created some incredible music to end what ended up being an amazing year,” he said about the new project. “I can‘t wait for our fans to get a feel of what it’s like to be part of the ’club.”



2. Maluma - “Cielo a un Diablo”

While he didn’t drop any new music, Maluma did hit fans with a surprise release on Friday. The Colombian singer uploaded a music video for his track “Cielo a un Diablo,” off his album from earlier this year, Papi Juancho.

The emotional video features Maulma singing in the middle of a house that’s being wrecked by a nasty storm. We also see the star diving through a cloudy sky that’s painted bright red, perfectly representing the name and the message of the track.

3. Eminem - Songs To Be Murdered By: Side B

Back in January, Eminem surprised fans with the release of his 11th studio album, Songs To Be Murdered By. Nearly a year later, he took the same approach by unexpectedly dropping the album’s companion Side B.

The album was produced by Eminem and his longtime collaborator and friend Dr. Dre, also featuring appearances from DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sly Pyper.

The rapper’s latest release has 16 new songs, including a track tilted “Zeus,” in which Eminem offers an apology to Rihanna over an old lyric about her relationship with Chris Brown. On the song--which is over a decade old, but leaked in 2019--Eminem rapped that he “sided” with Brown after he pleaded guilty to felony assault against Rihanna in 2009.