Tom Cruise reportedly dating his ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise reportedly found love on the set of his latest film, Mission: Impossible 7 . According to reports from The Sun, the actor is dating his co-star, Hayley Atwell, who is 20 years younger than him.

The publication claims that as they filmed scenes together, Tom and Hayley “grew close.” They go on to say that the pandemic and all of the hardships that resulted from it also contributed to them coming together.

“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one,” a source told the paper. “Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable.”

Mission: Impossible 7 was scheduled to begin filming in Europe back in February, but ended up getting delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In September, the actors finally got to start working on the film together, and they have been hard at work ever since.

In photos taken on the set of the movie, things between the reported couple look to be heating up both on and off camera, with paparazzi photos even showing them holding hands in between takes.

Since his divorce from Katie Holmes back in 2012, Tom Cruise has kept the details of his love life fairly private. Before that, though, he was in a number of very high-profile relationships with other big stars.

The Mission: Impossible star’s first marriage was to Mimi Rogers in 1987, but the pair ended up getting a divorce just three years later. In 1990, Tom met his second wife, Nicole Kidman, while filming Days of Thunder. These two ended up tying the know on Christmas Eve the same year they met, later adopting two children together, Isabella and Connor.

Tom and Nicole were together for more than a decade, but ended up calling it quits in 2001. After that breakup, he dated Penelope Cruz for a few years before eventually finding love with Holmes in 2005. Tom and Katie welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, in April 2006, getting married that December. In June 2012, Katie filed for divorce.

In the eight years since, Tom has been linked to a number of his costars and other famous faces, though he hasn’t confirmed any recent relationships.