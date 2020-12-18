Amal Clooney opens up about George Clooney’s support in the launch of her new book

Amal Clooney opens up about her process writing her new legal text, having the support of her husband George Clooney and joking she will not be writing another book “for the sake of her marriage.”

The civil rights lawyer is accomplishing a new milestone in her impressive career, releasing a 1,000-page book titled The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law.

Amal shared how difficult it was to draft the text, as she was constantly traveling around the world with George, and joining him “at all his filming locations and throughout the process.“

During the virtual launch she admitted that the process “seemed interminable to him,” highlighting how she was always “so sure this was the very last drafting session,” but continued making adjustments “over and over again.”

The style icon and philanthropist who was recently honored by Meryl Streep during the Press Freedom Awards, took a moment to talk about the positive influence George Clooney had, while she was invested in the project.

Stating that “He was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring,” after several months of work intending to explain the importance of “the right to a fair trial,” in democracy.

Amal revealed that she “did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one,” also joking that ”For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again!”

The couple share 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella and have managed to both succeed in their marriage and professional careers.