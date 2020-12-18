Barack Obama revealed Malia’s boyfriend quarantined with them

He is not a regular dad; he is a cool dad! Former United States President Barack Obama revealed that his oldest daughter Malia ’s boyfriend quarantined with them — what a privilege! “I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects, and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us,” Obama said during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

According to Obama, he was teaching Sasha, Malia, and her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson , how to play spades. “He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up,” Obama said. “So we took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid. The only thing you discover—[and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill because you’ve got a son—young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%.”

©GettyImages Malia and Rory met at Harvard in 2017 and pretty soon became inseparable.

In 2016 Barack Obama opened up about how he feels that both of his daughters are ready to start dating. According to the former President, he was “pretty relaxed” about it because they had a good example at home. “One is, Michelle, she’s such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem not depending on boys to validate how you look or you know, not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence,” Obama told radio station WDCJ in Raleigh, North Carolina. “And hopefully, I’ve been a good example in terms of how I’ve shown respect to my wife.”

Although Obama is pretty cool with his daughters been in a relationship, there’s one more thing that gives him peace of mind. “The other reason is because they have Secret Service,” Obama said. “There’s only so much these guys can do! These poor young men come by the house,” he joked, adding that any love interest has an idea of what they are getting themselves into. “They have an idea. I describe for them.”