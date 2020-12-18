Cardi B attempts ballet, basketball, and more in new series ‘Cardi Tries’

Cardi B makes anything look fun, which is why she’s the perfect person to host her new series, Cardi Tries, where the rapper tries her hand at ballet, basketball, and more activities she’s never done before.

The 28-year-old launched the new video series on Thursday via Facebook’s Messenger app, which features the “WAP” rapper trying something she never thought she’d do in every episode.

Upcoming episodes of the series show Cardi taking a ballet class, taking a dive at stunt car driving, firefighting, and even teaching. For each of these episodes, the rapper will be joined by experts in the field she’s attempting, including actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, and actress Michelle Rodriguez.

Cardi Tries is part of Facebook Messenger’s new Watch Together feature, which allows users to view Facebook Watch videos together in real-time. Viewers will be able to access the series by starting a call on Messenger, Instagram, and Messenger Rooms and accessing the Watch Together menu.

The Bronx native announced her latest venture on in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing the trailer for the series with her millions of followers.

“Get ready YALL! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ___’ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few,” the rapper wrote under the video, which shows the Grammy winner “like you‘ve never seen her before.”

The superstar went on to post another clip from the series, showing more of her foray into the world of ballet, alongside Debbie Allen.

“Ever wondered whether I’d be a good ballerina?” she wrote. “Only one way to find out! Check it out on my new show “Cardi Tries ____” on @messenger and @instagram video chat!”

This new business venture from Cardi comes at the end of an already successful year. Most recently, last week, the rapper received Billboard’s Woman of the Year award, which was presented to her by Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.