Bella Hadid wore Burberry boots and a crop top to make snow angels

The tri-state area experienced a snowstorm this week which covered New York City with blankets of snow. It made for a pretty and calm experience outside, causing people to either cozy up inside or prompted them to grab their snow gear and head outside to play in it. That’s exactly what Bella Hadid did on Thursday and we are here for it.

Hadid was just as excited for the first snow of the winter as we were the other day. The supermodel documented her enthusiasm for the wintery weather the other day on Instagram and we can’t get enough of her adorableness.

On Thursday the 24-year-old model posted photos and videos of herself attempting to skate on ice and make snow angels in the snow, although she was not dressed in proper snow gear. Hadid wore cowboy-inspired Burberry boots with embroidered white trouser pants.

She paired her pants with a graphic yellow t-shirt layered over a white button-down shirt. Over that, Hadid wore a cream-colored puffer and a vintage brown leather jacket. She accessorized with a face mask and sunglasses.

Hadid looked beyond happy to be frolicking in the snow, despite her outfit not being prepared for the freezing temperatures. The supermodel captioned the post, “A Snow angel special.” On Wednesday night as the snow was first falling, the 24-year-old also posted multiple Instagram stories that showed Hadid looking at the snow and she wrote, “We waited so patiently at work to see this snow after 🥰🧊.”

Hadid’s older sister, Gigi Hadid is also in New York City enjoying the snowy weather. The new mother posted a cute photo of herself walking through the snow-covered streets while pushing her baby girl in a stroller. The older Hadid captioned the post, “her first snow 🤍🗽.”