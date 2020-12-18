Why Sia replaced Shia LaBeouf with Kate Hudson in her new film

Sia is adding more controversy to her upcoming movie ‘Music,’ admitting how she changed her mind and made the casting decision to replace Shia LaBeouf with Kate Hudson.

The 45-year-old singer is making her directorial debut, recently releasing the trailer for the film and revealing that her usual leading lady Maddie Ziegler will be portraying an autistic girl.

Fans of the hitmaker were quick to categorize her casting choices as insensitive, accusing her of ableism and lack of research during the pre-production stage of the project.

One Twitter user commented, “You should know better than to allow able-bodied & neurotypical to represent the disabled community,” adding that it’s “incredibly offensive,” and resulting in the singer having some aggressive responses.

Maybe you’re just a bad actor. — sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020

The artist and director initially had her mind on Shia to portray a different narrative, however she confessed that after asking for a meeting with Kate, “she said she was born to do it,” remarking that “she could sing, she could dance, she could do it all.”

The 41-year-old actress is reportedly starring alongside Maddie Ziegler as her half-sister, following their life together, while she deals with some drug related issues.

While Sia didn’t give any details as to why she decided to replace LaBeouf, it seems clear that she is adding more fire to FKA Twigs recent accusations, including a lawsuit that claims there was “relentless abuse” during their relationship together.