Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a polka dot outfit

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of making any shopping trip, drive with A-Rod , or even doctor’s appointment a fashion event. Last week we saw the “Jenny from the Block” singer strolling around New York City going into stores such as Dior and Hermès possibly doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. Of course, Lopez looked fabulous and chic for the occasion.
Then more recently on Thursday, the 51-year-old was heading to a dermatologist appointment in a stunning outfit that only JLO can get away with wearing to get her skin checked out. She was seen wearing a collared black and white polka dot long-sleeved dress that hit just above her ankles.
JLo surprises mom Lupe with birthday bash: Watch the emotional moment!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez match in understated ensembles for Miami arrival
Jennifer Lopez looked chic and stylish while shopping at a Dior store
The “Hustlers” actress accessorized the look with a houndstooth bucket hat, a black face mask, black platform heels, and a large black and white printed Christian Dior tote that she was seen looking at while shopping in the New York City Dior store last week.
Whether she was trying to remain on the down-low or not, the singer’s outfit really had her incognito. She remained on her phone for most of the time that she was photographed and was seen leaving the dermatologist building and getting into an SUV.
It’s possible that Lopez was going to a dermatologist’s office to seek expert advice for her anticipated skincare line, JLo Beauty, which is said to be launched early in the new year. Her new line is made up of eight skin-care products, including a gel-cream cleanser, a sheet mask, and an eye cream.
“The whole line is based on a family kind of, not a secret but a family tradition, which was the use of olive oil on skin and hair. So when I went to meet with the team for the first time to talk about what this line was going to be, I said was ‘I would like to start with olive oil,” she told HOLA! USA.