Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a polka dot outfit

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of making any shopping trip, drive with A-Rod , or even doctor’s appointment a fashion event. Last week we saw the “Jenny from the Block” singer strolling around New York City going into stores such as Dior and Hermès possibly doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. Of course, Lopez looked fabulous and chic for the occasion.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez looking stylish the other day while out for an appointment.

Then more recently on Thursday, the 51-year-old was heading to a dermatologist appointment in a stunning outfit that only JLO can get away with wearing to get her skin checked out. She was seen wearing a collared black and white polka dot long-sleeved dress that hit just above her ankles.

The “Hustlers” actress accessorized the look with a houndstooth bucket hat, a black face mask, black platform heels, and a large black and white printed Christian Dior tote that she was seen looking at while shopping in the New York City Dior store last week.