Teyana Taylor’s daughter is speaking at 3 months!

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have an enigma in the form of a talking baby. The singer and songwriter posted an unbelievable video of their 3-month-old daughter Rue Rose TALKING. And it’s not the type of babbling that moms will happily claim is the “56th” word their kid knows. Taylor added text to the video to transcribe their convo but even without it you can hear baby Rue clearly saying the word, “hi.” She later says “how are you.” “Hell naw!!” Shumpert exclaims excitedly. Rue eventually freaked out her own mom after she repeated “hey girl,” in a slightly mumbled but still impressive manner. “Shorty dead serious tried to talk. Say something else keep going!!” Shumpert encourage before Taylor backs away from her prodigy and yells, “no that’s scary!!”





Baby Rose is about 7 to 11 months ahead of the talking schedule. According to Healthline, Most children speak their first word between 10 to 14 months of age. By the time a baby is a year old, they are probably saying between one to three simple and likely incomplete words. The video reached over 2 million views in just 3 hours and is getting the attention of her celeb friends. Vanessa Hudgens commented, “I watched this so many times. This is the cutest. Thing. Ever. I love it.” Rhianna commented, “😩😩😩” while Sza told them they were blessed. Other commenters joked that it was because Erykah Badu helped deliver her. Rue was born on the couple‘s bathroom floor without any help from the hospital, just like with their first child Junie.



Taylor and her husband starred in the VH1 reality television show Teyana and Iman but if the stars align she might find her way onto Netflix. The legendary singer Dionne Warwick has become an avid tweeter and asked her fans if people would watch a series about her life. “Now I really gotta know this, if I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest now” Warwick says in the clip. She posted the video and directed the tweet at Netflix for the hypothetical series. “This is a case for @netflix, Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.”

