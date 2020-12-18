Rihanna lands in Barbados to spend the holidays

Rihanna would be spending the holidays at home —not in the United States but her home country. The singer, actress, and businesswoman arrived in Barbados wearing a protective face mask and a lot of swag. The “Diamonds” singer landed wearing layers of bling, a bucket hat and a matching set of an oversized t-shirt, and a pair of bell-bottom trousers.
Riri can also be seen walking down the stairs of a private jet wearing high heels and oval lens sunglasses.
As of this writing is still unknown if the founder of Fenty Beauty would be joined by her longtime and rumored boyfriends A$AP Rocky . For months both stars are being linked and spotted together multiple times. According to Page Six, Rih and the rapper were “with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn on Saturday night” in New York. According to the publication, they were “seated discreetly behind a curtain.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating following relationship rumors
For three years, Rihanna dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel; however, they called it quits in January 2020. Soon after, rumors of a possible relationship with the rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, surfaced. “Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan,” a source told The Sun. “They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.” Days later, another source said she is not dating. “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long, intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.” That source added that yes, “they have a long history, and she’s just having fun.”
Undoubtedly, the chemistry between the superstars is undeniable. In an interview with GQ, A$AP Rocky said the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna as a model for Fenty Beauty is that he has so much fun around her that it can be hard to focus. “I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s**t is comedy,” he said. “That‘s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”
So, would be A$AP Rocky flying to Barbados to have a good time with Rihanna? Time would tell!