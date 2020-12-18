Rihanna lands in Barbados to spend the holidays

Rihanna would be spending the holidays at home —not in the United States but her home country. The singer, actress, and businesswoman arrived in Barbados wearing a protective face mask and a lot of swag. The “Diamonds” singer landed wearing layers of bling, a bucket hat and a matching set of an oversized t-shirt, and a pair of bell-bottom trousers.

©GrosbyGroup Rihanna arriving to Barbados on a private jet.

Riri can also be seen walking down the stairs of a private jet wearing high heels and oval lens sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup Rihanna would be spending the holidays in Barbados.

As of this writing is still unknown if the founder of Fenty Beauty would be joined by her longtime and rumored boyfriends A$AP Rocky . For months both stars are being linked and spotted together multiple times. According to Page Six, Rih and the rapper were “with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn on Saturday night” in New York. According to the publication, they were “seated discreetly behind a curtain.”

For three years, Rihanna dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel; however, they called it quits in January 2020. Soon after, rumors of a possible relationship with the rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, surfaced. “Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan,” a source told The Sun. “They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.” Days later, another source said she is not dating. “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long, intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.” That source added that yes, “they have a long history, and she’s just having fun.”