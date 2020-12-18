Maria Sharapova is engaged to Prince William’s friend Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova is letting the world in on her little secret. On Thursday December 17th, the retired professional tennis player confirmed on Instagram that she is engaged to British businessman and co-founder of online auction house Paddle 8, Alexander Gilkes.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2018. Sharapova posted a series of super cute photos and videos with her new fiancé and captioned the post, “I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa.” Actress Lilly Collins congratulated the couple in the comments and wrote, ”Ahhhhh yessss congratulations!!! 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖.”

Gilkes shared the news on his own Instagram page with an equally cute black and white photo. (Someone get this man a toothpaste commercial because his teeth are WHITE.) Gilkes thanked Sharapova for making him a “happy boy” and captioned the pic, “Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍.”

