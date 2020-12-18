Joselyn Cano, dubbed ‘The Mexican Kim Kardashian’ has reportedly passed away

Joselyn Cano, known to some media outlets as “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” has reportedly passed away due to complications with plastic surgery. The influencer and swimwear designer was 30 years old and had nearly 13 million followers on Instagram. She also owned a successful company called Joselyn Cano Swimwear. According to her LinkedIn, she studied microbiology at San Diego State University before becoming a successful social media influencer and business owner. Per Newsweek, Cano appeared on magazine covers for Lowrider magazine in 2014 and Hot Bike motorcycle magazine in 2015. She was also featured on the Sports Illustrated website as one of the Lovely Ladies of the day in 2016.



The news broke Tuesday on Twitter by fellow model and influencer Lira Mercer. “Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery, that’s wild,” Mercer tweeted. “She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet,” she added in another tweet.



Her family has not yet released a statement but on Wednesday, December 16th the Akes Family Funeral Homes Youtube Channel hosted a live stream of her chapel visitation for the public. The video is titled “Joselyn Cano Live Chapel Visitation” and the caption reads, “Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020.” The video begins with on screen text that says “On behalf of the family, we thank you for joining us.” Fans eventually found the stream and left messages for her family.

