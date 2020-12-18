What do Selena Gomez and Lizzo have in common?

Lizzo and Selena Gomez are being honored by PETA for their inspiring contributions, promoting a vegan lifestyle, saving animals, and being role models.

The two fan-favorite singers are in the list of celebrities and artists that are being rewarded with PETA’s 15th Libby Awards, in reference to animal liberation in different aspects.

Selena was rewarded for her Rare Beauty makeup line, as it is known for containing no animal ingredients and is officially certified cruelty-free.

While Lizzo supported vegan creations in the kitchen with her good as hell TikTok account, including an exquisite all-vegan Thanksgiving spread and winning in the category of Favorite Vegan Cooking Videos.

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch is among the winners for reminding her large audience on social media that “animals belong in the wild,” and should not be used as photo props.