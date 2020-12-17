Jessica Simpson shares makeup-free selfie with her Maltipoo dog Dixie

Jessica Simpson knows how magical it can be to enjoy the sunrise, bare-faced and with good company. The 40-year-old singer, actress, fashion designer, and author shared a makeup-free selfie with her adorable Maltipoo dog Dixie. “Two blondes waiting for the sun to rise,” Simpson captioned the photo she shared on social media.

The mom of three, wife to Eric Johnson, and sister of also singer Ashlee Ross (née Simpson) is very familiar with Maltipoos. A hybrid dog breed between Maltese and Toy or Miniature Poodle that seems to be gaining popularity among celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Ellen Degeneres, Ashley Tisdale, Michele Kwan, Blake Lively, Miley Cyrus, Carmen Electra, Vanessa Hudgens, Rihanna, and many more.

Unfortunately, Jessica experienced the loss of a Maltipoo before. Her 5-year-old dog Daisy presumably passed away in 2009, after a coyote snatched it from her home in Calabasas — a recurrent California occurrence. “A coyote took my precious Daisy right in front of our eyes. HORROR!” she wrote on Twitter.

Years later, she found comfort in Dixie, who was by Simpson and her husband in 2018.