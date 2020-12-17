Jessica Simpson shares makeup-free selfie with her Maltipoo dog Dixie

Jessica Simpson knows how magical it can be to enjoy the sunrise, bare-faced and with good company. The 40-year-old singer, actress, fashion designer, and author shared a makeup-free selfie with her adorable Maltipoo dog Dixie. “Two blondes waiting for the sun to rise,” Simpson captioned the photo she shared on social media.
The mom of three, wife to Eric Johnson, and sister of also singer Ashlee Ross (née Simpson) is very familiar with Maltipoos. A hybrid dog breed between Maltese and Toy or Miniature Poodle that seems to be gaining popularity among celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Ellen Degeneres, Ashley Tisdale, Michele Kwan, Blake Lively, Miley Cyrus, Carmen Electra, Vanessa Hudgens, Rihanna, and many more.
Unfortunately, Jessica experienced the loss of a Maltipoo before. Her 5-year-old dog Daisy presumably passed away in 2009, after a coyote snatched it from her home in Calabasas — a recurrent California occurrence. “A coyote took my precious Daisy right in front of our eyes. HORROR!” she wrote on Twitter.
Years later, she found comfort in Dixie, who was by Simpson and her husband in 2018.
However, every time the star shares her pooch images, fans can’t help to remember her beloved Daisy. “Losing Daisy was horrific I kno! So happy u now have Dixie! I got my Maltipoo just days of u getting Daisy, so I watched as she grew on the show. My Samantha passed at 12, little over 3yrs ago. I too have a new Maltipoo named after ur Daisy, she is 4mos old now. I love we both got puppies again!!![Sic]” a follower commented.
Simpson’s selfie comes after it was announced that she would be returning to tv. The star signed a multimedia partnership with Amazon Studios to film a new unscripted docuseries and a new scripted series based on her bestselling memoir “Open Book.” Simpson will also publish two new original essays through Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing.
Simpson made a statement on her Instagram account to reveal the good news. “I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen,” Simpson said. “I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me. From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing ‘Open Book’ — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”