Cardi B and Offset caught partying with no masks for the rapper’s 29th birthday

Even after receiving backlash from fans for their large gatherings and irresponsible spending, Cardi B and Offset continue to live their lives to the fullest despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Migos rapper celebrated his 29th birthday on December 14th, and the couple hasn’t stopped partying since. On Monday, the couple threw a party at a packed Atlanta nightclub, and in the photos from the events, guests could be seen not wearing masks or socially distancing.

At the end of the night, the “WAP” rapper surprised her husband with rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that reportedly costs $700,000--and the video footage posted by Offset shows just how many people were packed into the venue.

While it’s not clear what safety precautions these two may have taken in order to throw this over-the-top birthday party, this is far from the first time they’ve received backlash for partying amid the pandemic.

In October, during just a couple weeks after Cardi B filed for divorce from the rapper, the two of them reunited at her huge party in Las Vegas, which was also attended by celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Teyana Taylor.

Just a few weeks after that event, Cardi teamed up with Megan to host a big “Hottieween” gathering at the Allure Gentlemen’s Club in Atlanta, which once again featured no masks or social distancing guidelines. That very same night, Belcalis also stopped by the Haunting of Hopewell party with her husband, which was hosted by Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Lori Harvey, and Lala Anthony.