Cardi B and Offset caught partying with no masks for the rapper’s 29th birthday

Even after receiving backlash from fans for their large gatherings and irresponsible spending, Cardi B and Offset continue to live their lives to the fullest despite the ongoing pandemic.
The Migos rapper celebrated his 29th birthday on December 14th, and the couple hasn’t stopped partying since. On Monday, the couple threw a party at a packed Atlanta nightclub, and in the photos from the events, guests could be seen not wearing masks or socially distancing.
At the end of the night, the “WAP” rapper surprised her husband with rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that reportedly costs $700,000--and the video footage posted by Offset shows just how many people were packed into the venue.
While it’s not clear what safety precautions these two may have taken in order to throw this over-the-top birthday party, this is far from the first time they’ve received backlash for partying amid the pandemic.
In October, during just a couple weeks after Cardi B filed for divorce from the rapper, the two of them reunited at her huge party in Las Vegas, which was also attended by celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and Teyana Taylor.
Just a few weeks after that event, Cardi teamed up with Megan to host a big “Hottieween” gathering at the Allure Gentlemen’s Club in Atlanta, which once again featured no masks or social distancing guidelines. That very same night, Belcalis also stopped by the Haunting of Hopewell party with her husband, which was hosted by Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Lori Harvey, and Lala Anthony.
Most recently, the Bronx native was under fire for another gathering she held just last month, when she has almost 40 people over at her house for Thanksgiving.
She sparked this backlash on her own, taking to Twitter after the holiday and writing, “Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit.”
She apologized for the gathering later, letting her fans know that she made sure to keep the festivities safe, getting everyone tested before they came.
“Sorry, my bad, wasn‘t trying to make nobody feel bad,” she wrote. “I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me. I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend no1.”
The star’s other actions these past few weeks have also caused some controversy, specifically her spending habits.
Last week, Cardi sparked a ton of backlash after sending out a tweet, asking her followers, “Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩”
Since money is a tough subject for everyone right now, a lot of fans didn’t take too kindly to the rapper’s irresponsibility, or the fact that she was flashing her wealth in everyone’s face.
To defend herself, Cardi pointed out all the charities she has donated to this year alone, making sure everyone knows she spends her money in many different ways--including helping others.