Khloé Kardashian hilariously discovered a mistake in an old Kardashian Christmas card

The Kardashian-Jenner family is the type of family who really sticks to tradition. On their late father, Robert Kardashian’s birthday the family gathers at their favorite Armenian restaurant to honor their dad. Every Christmas Eve, the family hosts an elaborate star-studded party, and of course one of their most known traditions is the reality family’s famous Christmas cards.

The Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card is a tradition that fans know very well as we’ve often seen the family plan, discuss, and even argue over it on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In recent years it seems that the family is each doing their own thing with the annual card but back in the day was when the family tradition was really thriving - matching outfits and all!

Recently, it was brought to Khloé Kardashian ’s attention that there was a mistake in one of the yearly cards from the early 1990s. The 36-year-old posted the old card on her Instagram story saying, “Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol.” The Christmas card spelled the reality star’s name as ”Khole.” Talk about a true LOL moment!

The holiday tradition really fizzled out back in 2017 when the famous family went out with a bang for their last Christmas card as they released not just one but 25 cards. Last year, Kim Kardashian was candid about how difficult it was to get all of her children together to pose nicely in front of the camera. Funny enough, Kardashian had to photoshop her daughter North West into the photo since the famous daughter wasn’t having it the day of their shoot.