Katharine McPhee shares the first pic of her baby bump following pregnancy announcement

Katharine McPhee is finally sharing the excitement of her pregnancy with the world.

The actress shared the first-ever selfie of her baby bump in an Instagram post on Wednesday, simply captioning the photo with two blue heart emojis along with a butterfly. In the picture, the mom-to-be is wearing a long blue coat that slouches off of her shoulder as she cradles her growing bump.

While all of the blue involved in this photo has a lot of fans convinced the singer is having a boy, she did just post a photo one day prior wearing all pink, so it looks like McPhee wants to keep people guessing.

While this is the first time Katharine has posted about her bundle of joy, back in October, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Smash actress and her husband, David Foster, are expecting their first child together. That same month, the couple was spotted in Montecito, California, shopping for baby items after going out to lunch.

Foster and McPhee got married in June 2019, but they first met back in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol. This will be Katharine’s first child, but Foster already has a lot of experience in this category as he is already father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with his second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.