George Clooney defends Tom Cruise after aggressive situation on set

George Clooney is defending Tom Cruise after his controversial tirade on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

The aggressive situation took place while filming the next movie of the popular franchise, when the 58-year-old actor spotted two members of the crew next to a monitor watching the playback of one of the scenes.

Cruise, who is extremely worried about the health and safety rules amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lost his cool and got furious after noticing that the rules were not being put in place.

In the leaked audio of the conversation, the actor can be heard threatening the assistants and saying they will be fired if they can’t follow the rules, adding that “if anyone on this crew does it,” they will be next to leave the production.

©GettyImages Tom Cruise on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 7’

He also stated that he is “beyond your apologies” and is not willing to let the project shut down, referring to the hit the film industry has taken since the health crisis started.

“That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their homes because our industry is shut down.”

©GettyImages Tom Cruise filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Clooney jumped to defend Tom after he was heavily criticized online, admitting that “he didn’t overreact because it is a problem.”

And While he said he “wouldn’t have done it that big,” he admits he would have pulled the crew members aside and talked to them in a different way.

Also talking about ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ George added that “people have to understand” that if the production “goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs.”