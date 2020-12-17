Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 09, 2016

Kendall Jenner wore a festive apron for a night of cooking with Hailey Bieber

The adorable BFFs shared their night of cooking on their Instagram stories.

We love seeing celebrities getting into the holiday spirit. Last week we saw  Jessica Alba   and her daughter Honor do an adorable TikTok dance in pajamas while in front of their Christmas tree. Then more recently this week celeb besties,  Kendall Jenner  and  Hailey Bieber  looked oh so festive as they hung out together in the kitchen.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Inside©GettyImages
BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are always seen together.

Jenner and Bieber are often seen together going to the grocery store, working out at the gym, and now cooking together. On Wednesday, Jenner and Bieber spent their night cooking and jamming to Christmas songs together and it was one of the most adorable things ever.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber hanging out©Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber hanging out and cooking together.

In Bieber’s Instagram story, Jenner was seen wearing a festive green apron while in her kitchen. Her brown hair was parted in the middle and styled half up half down. The supermodel was seen wearing gold hoops in her ears and she posed as her BFF recorded her.  Mariah Carey ’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” played in the background of the cute video.

Kendall Jenner looking festive in a green apron©Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner posing in her festive green apron.

Jenner shared Bieber’s Instagram story on her own story and also posted a plate of food with arrows and her, Bieber’s, and Kylie Jenner’s names on the screen. The post most likely indicated which food on the plate each girl cooked and also that Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie was there too hanging out with the girls.

Kendall Jenner's Instagram story of her night with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner©Kendall Jenner
The plate of food that Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber cooked.

It seems that Jenner and Bieber are doing their best to keep the holiday spirit alive although the Kardashian-Jenner family isn’t having their annual Christmas Eve party. On Sunday, a fan tweeted to older sister,  Khloé Kardashian  asking if the family was having their annual party.

The reality star responded back saying, “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

