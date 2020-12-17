Kendall Jenner wore a festive apron for a night of cooking with Hailey Bieber

We love seeing celebrities getting into the holiday spirit. Last week we saw Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor do an adorable TikTok dance in pajamas while in front of their Christmas tree. Then more recently this week celeb besties, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber looked oh so festive as they hung out together in the kitchen.
Jenner and Bieber are often seen together going to the grocery store, working out at the gym, and now cooking together. On Wednesday, Jenner and Bieber spent their night cooking and jamming to Christmas songs together and it was one of the most adorable things ever.
In Bieber’s Instagram story, Jenner was seen wearing a festive green apron while in her kitchen. Her brown hair was parted in the middle and styled half up half down. The supermodel was seen wearing gold hoops in her ears and she posed as her BFF recorded her. Mariah Carey ’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” played in the background of the cute video.
Jenner shared Bieber’s Instagram story on her own story and also posted a plate of food with arrows and her, Bieber’s, and Kylie Jenner’s names on the screen. The post most likely indicated which food on the plate each girl cooked and also that Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie was there too hanging out with the girls.
It seems that Jenner and Bieber are doing their best to keep the holiday spirit alive although the Kardashian-Jenner family isn’t having their annual Christmas Eve party. On Sunday, a fan tweeted to older sister, Khloé Kardashian asking if the family was having their annual party.
The reality star responded back saying, “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”