Where are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spending Christmas?

Our favorite couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, are celebrating Christmas together in Canada!

The pair are changing the swaying palm trees and golden sand beaches in Miami, for a dreamy winter holiday in Canada.

Shawn had been spending quarantine with Camila and her family, where they were spotted having some of the most iconic moments of lockdown together, going on walks, and making the most of their time in Florida.

Now it seems like it’s time for the two lovebirds to go up north, with Shawn being absolutely thrilled and even “counting down” the minutes to be reunited with his family in his hometown in Pickering, Ontario.

The singer who recently released a song with Justin Bieber, confessed that it’s been a long time since he had “look forward to something so much,” adding that they would be bringing their new puppy for the holidays.

The couple adopted the cutest pup at the beginning of November, sharing some adorable moments on Instagram and revealing that they decided to name him Tarzan.