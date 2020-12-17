Stella Banderas is getting ready to launch a new perfume

Joined by Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith , Stella del Carmen Banderas is an amalgamation of cultures that has grown up in Hollywood, third generation artists, and she feels very attached to her Spanish traditions. With her new project, she has made clear the importance of her Spanish traditions, and especially Easter, which is so famous in Spain, in her life and in her memories. The daughter of the Malaga actor has announced that after two years of work that she launches her own line of fragrances, which she has called Lightbound (which could mean “tied to the light”) and which will go on sale next February 2021. In the announcement that she has made to her followers, she has received the support of her mother, among others.

©GettyImages

“The soul, Lightbound‘s first fragrance, is an inspired mix of memories and scents of Easter, the ritual of burning incense at home and smelling the vanilla extract while you cook a dessert ”, publishes the official account of the brand, which also has Stella in the name to make it clear who the creator is.

“As a writer, perfumer, naturalist and practitioner of yoga and reiki I wanted to create a space where I could combine all these interests and offer ways to find the balance of the soul, body and earth”, explained the daughter of Antonio Banderas.

In addition, she admits that since she was little, she has always collected perfumes. “My love for fragrances, the ritual they represent, the power it has to bring you back to earth, inspired me to create my own. In the last two years I have been working to create a sustainable and handmade perfume,” she added in the description of her project, which will reach the public in the coming months.