Rita Moreno on equality, what it’s like to be a ‘first woman,’ and her amazing Oscar story

HOLA! USA: How did it feel to accomplish that? You were the first Latina woman to ever win an EGOT so take us back to that moment when you realized, “oh wow I am the first latina woman to have done that.” What did that feel like?

Moreno: I’ll tell you a wonderful story that answers that question directly. It was the Oscar! And not just the Oscar but the Golden Globe, a lot of people forget that I got the Golden Globe for Westside Story. But I‘ll tell you this marvelous story that this actress told me about myself. It was Oscar night in el barrio and she was living there at the time and she said normally the barrio was a very noisy place. Because we are raucous, I am a raucous woman, I mean there’s no question- I laugh loud, I cry loud, I am Latina down to my bone. And on Oscar night, the barrio as usual it was a very hot night she said. And all the windows were open in the barrio and all the TV sets were tuned into the Oscars- of course, because I had been nominated. So it was a very very interesting experience for the Latino Community and also el barrio, and in Puerto Rico it was a big deal. And at the time I didn’t realize I had such a following with my people mostly because in those times the Latino community didn’t write fan mail. It was not a part of our living, part of our community, that’s not something we did. Not because we didn’t care, we cared a lot. But people would say “I don’t know how to write a letter” and forgot about it and didn’t. So I was not in touch with just how much of a community I had out there, that’s what makes this story so moving to me. So my friend says to me, as usual, everyone had the window open. It was very hot, most of us didn’t have air conditioning I mean who could afford that? Everyones talking, listening to the Oscars now and then while it was on TV. And then when my category came up my friend said, “it’s like everybody suddenly lost their voices.” She said, “el barrio was dead silent.” And Rock Hudson is announcing the nominees and she said, “you literally could hear a pin drop in el barrio” which is almost impossible to conceive of. And when he announced my name she said those people were screaming and yelling “se lo gano” she said they were yelling out the windows to each other and literally celebrating like “she did she did it” and in a way, it was like they were saying “we did it, we did it.” And when she told me this story I just began to cry. I began to cry because at this time I had no idea there were people outside of my mom and my family celebrating. I had no idea. She told me also that a friend of hers was living in Puerto Rico at the time and she said that little island exploded. Isn’t that marvelous?

HOLA! USA Yeah, it‘s a beautiful story, it gave me the chills.

Moreno: Oh, I‘m telling you it’s the first time I can tell that story without tears in my eyes. Because you don’t know how important that is, that recognition by people who are not Latinos. It is like you suddenly found this kind of acceptance that you never dreamed of, because I didn’t think I was gonna win. Because Judy Garland was up for a movie called Judgment at Nuremberg and I thought for sure that she would get it, just because she was Judy Garland. And when my name was called out, my mom was in the back of me and if you look at YouTube when my name is called there is a woman in the back of me who grabs me, and that’s my mommy.

