Thor who? Elsa Pataky looks perfectly toned during surf lessons

Elsa Pataky made parenting look like just another day on set. The stunning actress and mom of three went with her children to get some surf lessons at Byron Bay’s Wategos Beach in Australia and the photos look straight out of a magazine. She looked radiant in a black one-piece bathing suit that said ‘Gyspy’ and wore a brimmed hat and some hip necklaces. Pataky looked perfectly toned and proved that her husband Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only one with all the muscle.

©GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky with her children at the beach

The couple has been married for 10 years and moved away from Hollywood in 2014 and into Byron Bay. According to DailyMail, they built a $20 million mega-mansion in the laid back town.

©GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky

Pataky has always been in shape but back in October she announced on Instagram she was training for a “new badass project.” She shared some impressive videos of her training in the post. Fans were impressed by her strength and commented, “literally Thors wife 😍🤗”



