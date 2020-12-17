Thor who? Elsa Pataky looks perfectly toned during surf lessons

Elsa Pataky made parenting look like just another day on set. The stunning actress and mom of three went with her children to get some surf lessons at Byron Bay’s Wategos Beach in Australia and the photos look straight out of a magazine. She looked radiant in a black one-piece bathing suit that said ‘Gyspy’ and wore a brimmed hat and some hip necklaces. Pataky looked perfectly toned and proved that her husband Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only one with all the muscle.
The couple has been married for 10 years and moved away from Hollywood in 2014 and into Byron Bay. According to DailyMail, they built a $20 million mega-mansion in the laid back town.
Pataky has always been in shape but back in October she announced on Instagram she was training for a “new badass project.” She shared some impressive videos of her training in the post. Fans were impressed by her strength and commented, “literally Thors wife 😍🤗”
As for Hemsworth, aka Thor, he’s been working out hard for the fourth Thor movie, titled “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Thankfully for us, he has been posting videos of the sweaty workouts. He posted a video boxing shirtless on December 6th that has over 7 million views.
Hemsworth also posted a photo pushing an extremely heavy tire. He captioned the post “Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy.” The post even got the attention of Chris Pratt who jokingly asked him to stop working out and encouraged him to gain 25 pounds since they were starring in the same film. Pratt commented, “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”