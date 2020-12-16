Sandra Lee got emotional moving out of NY home she shared with Andrew Cuomo

Sandra Lee admits to getting emotional after she finished packing up her New York home, which she shared with ex, Andrew Cuomo.

Just two months after Lee officially sold the Westchester County home, she made her way across the country to California to start her new life. On December 15, Sandra traded in her Lily Pond home for a new beachfront home in Malibu. Unfortunately for the chef and author, the journey was anything but easy, and she even admitted to breaking down in tears during her flight to California.

“I am in Malibu -watched “little women” on the flight -decided I am Jo! Although Jo would have never cried all the way home,” she wrote under a photo of herself at her beachfront home. “I think I have just been stuffing it for so long that I am done. It’s all been too much-the last 6 years have just been too much..please God let 2021 be good for us all.”



She continued, writing, “I got off the flight and went directly to get a Covid test for PHX holiday -now bath and bed with some Campbell’s chicken noodle soup and saltines. Ultimate comfort meal when tired and overwhelmed. Then the sun will come up tomorrow! Nite xo”

As the next day rolled around, it seems Sandra was still feeling just as emotional, posting a gallery of photos from the old home she shared with her ex. She shared some beautiful photos of the house with bountiful Christmas decorations, questioning how she will ever rebuild her life now that she has to start over.

“Woke up Early this morning and all I could do is look at beautiful pictures of how I decorated Lily Pond for the holidays. Hoping for some inspiration. How am I very going to rebuild my life - I don’t think it’s possible,” she wrote. “It took me a lifetime to build that home. The home I never had when I was growing up.”