Naomi Ackie would portray Whitney Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

In summer, HOLA! USA reported that late singer Whitney Houston would have a biopic set to be released for Thanksgiving 2022. More details have surfaced about the film, including that British actress Naomi Ackie could portray Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” the film’s director Stella Meghie told Hollywood Reporter. “Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, named after Houston’s 1987 hit single, has the participation of private music company Primary Wave and Grammy-winning music producer Clive Davis. The biopic will have Stella Meghie as the director, while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten will be scripting and producing the biopic.

©GettyImages A hologram of American singer Whitney Houston performing is projected on stage at Teatro Bankia Príncipe Pío on October 30, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful; it sent shivers up my spine. Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi‘s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power, and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal, and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role,” Said Houston’s mentor, Clive Davis.

In the past, Davis also revealed that there is still so much more to tell about Whitney Houston’s story. “From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic, premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” he said. “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she bravely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”