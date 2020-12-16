Khloé Kardashian looked glamorous while promoting her Good American thigh-high boots

Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hold her back from looking stylish. The 36-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram today that was nothing short of glamorous, of course.

The reality star’s recent Instagram post not only showed Kardashian looking fabulous, but it also helped promote her new Good American boots. In the photo, Kardashian is seen perched up by a massive Christmas tree and mantle that had multiple stockings hanging wearing an oversized dark hoodie sweatshirt that showed off her sexy yet festive silver thigh-high boots from her line. She captioned the photo, “It’s the boots for me!!! @goodamerican.”

Her long brown hair was parted in the middle and styled wavy. The ‘Revenge Body’ star’s eye makeup was a shimmering smoky eye paired with a glossy nude lip. Kardashian’s bright claw-like nails coordinated with her shiny boots and glittery eye makeup.

Kardashian has been hard at work promoting her Good American boot line. Other photos of the 36-year-old were released showing her wearing nothing but her black thigh-high boots and her hair pulled back in a tightly braided ponytail. If you want to take a style note from Kardashian and get the Good American boots, they’ll cost you almost $350.