Kylie Jenner tops the Forbes list of highest-paid celebs in 2020

Kylie Jenner has officially been recognized as the top-earning celebrity in 2020.

According to Forbes, the 23-year-old makeup and skincare mogul raked in a whopping $540 million, before taxes, after she sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to the publicly traded company Coty, Inc. for $600 million in November 2019. Not only is she at the top of the list, but the gap between her earnings and the rest of the celebs mentioned is just as impressive.

Coming in at second place is her brother-in-law, Kanye West , who earned $170 million this year, which comes from his Yeezy fashion line and, of course, his deal with Adidas for his insanely popular Yeezy sneakers. According to Forbes, his real-time net worth is $1.3 billion.



While Kylie and Kanye are representing for the family at the top of the highest-paid celebrities list, no other member of the KarJenner clan ended up cracking the top 20. Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian , sits at 48th place with $49.5 million, which she earned thanks to her mobile game, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and her brands, KKW Beauty and SKIMs.

Last year, Kylie was named the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world by Forbes--but in May of 2020, the outlet back-peddled on the title, accusing Jenner of faking her billionaire status by lying on tax returns to inflate the value of her company.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie was frustrated by these accusations, which drove her to put out a statement against Forbes and their claims.

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site,” she said on Twitter. “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”