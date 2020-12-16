Performers Lineup For ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2021

The act’s lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” 2021 has been revealed, and the list is promising. From New York City’s Times Square, Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper will delight the audience with a duet while Jimmie Allen will bring country music to “The Big Apple.” To kiss 2020 goodbye, Jennifer Lopez will have a special performance right before the Times Square ball drops.
The one and only @JLo is returning to the #RockinEve stage to headline from Times Square! Join us LIVE December 31st at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Mf7nhO7KnH— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 15, 2020
“I’m excited not to just perform the song [‘In the Morning’] for the first time, but also just to be there for New Year’s in a year that’s been so tough,” Jennifer shared during On-air with Ryan Seacrest. “… And just rep for everybody. I’m excited.”
The 51-year-old superstar released her new single “In the Morning” on Friday, November 27, and immediately caused a buzz. “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott,” Jennifer wrote in a post alongside a photo she posed nude for.
Bringing the most exciting performances for New Year’s Eve 2021
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are bringing the party on New Year’s Eve
“I’m performing LIVE from Times Square on @rockineve with the incredible @cyndilauper! Ring in the new year with me,” Billy Porter shared on Instagram.
Porter will also serve as a host alongside actress Lucy Hale and Ryan Seacrest, while Ciara will take over as a host in the Los Angeles celebration. “2020 has been a trying year for the world, and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest in a press release. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”
“So excited to be back hosting @rockineve alongside @ryanseacrest, @ciara and @theebillyporter! 🎉🎉 Who’s ready to be done with 2020!?” asked Hale on social media.
Just after midnight on January 1, 2021, someone across the nation would be not only celebrating the new year but also adding tons of money to their bank account. Jessie James Decker would be revealing the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. “I’m back y’all!!! Excited to be in New York City again this year as one of your New Year’s Eve correspondents. Can’t wait to announce 2021’s Powerball First Millionaire of the Year LIVE,” she shared on Instagram. This would be the second time Decker announces the winning numbers.
Fans of the show are looking forward to the event. “That will be a great party. Wish I could be there but will be watching on tv,” a person tweeted. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast will be closed to the public; however, the audience will be able to enjoy over five-and-a-half hours of programming, starting Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.