Performers Lineup For ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2021

The act’s lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” 2021 has been revealed, and the list is promising. From New York City’s Times Square, Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper will delight the audience with a duet while Jimmie Allen will bring country music to “The Big Apple.” To kiss 2020 goodbye, Jennifer Lopez will have a special performance right before the Times Square ball drops.

The one and only @JLo is returning to the #RockinEve stage to headline from Times Square! Join us LIVE December 31st at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Mf7nhO7KnH — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 15, 2020

“I’m excited not to just perform the song [‘In the Morning’] for the first time, but also just to be there for New Year’s in a year that’s been so tough,” Jennifer shared during On-air with Ryan Seacrest. “… And just rep for everybody. I’m excited.”

The 51-year-old superstar released her new single “In the Morning” on Friday, November 27, and immediately caused a buzz. “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott,” Jennifer wrote in a post alongside a photo she posed nude for.

“I’m performing LIVE from Times Square on @rockineve with the incredible @cyndilauper! Ring in the new year with me,” Billy Porter shared on Instagram.