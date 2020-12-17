Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias celebrate twins Nicholas and Lucy turning three

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ third child made their way into the world on January 30 of this year. Mary joined the happy family which includes her older twin brother and sister Nicholas and Lucy. Younger siblings might get all the attention but it was the twin’s turn to celebrate on December 16th for their third birthday. Kournikova posted adorable portraits of her firstborns to celebrate. She made sure to give the twins their own sense of individuality and made them two separate posts. First, she posted a photo of Nicholas rocking a white polo shirt lined with a blue-collar and a matching backwards cap. Nicholas looked happy to pose for mom and had a huge cheeky smile on his face. She captioned the post, “3! ❤️”
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’s daughter might be a tennis pro like her mother someday
Kournikova then uploaded an equally adorable photo of Lucy with the same caption. Lucy was rocking and all blue funky cute matching two piece with an adorable braid to keep the hair out of her face while she played. Her curly golden locks were too cute. Iglesias showed love for his babies in the comments and left a heart emoji under both photos.
Iglesias didn’t make a post of his own but back in April he uploaded a hilarious video of the twins turning him into their own personal bull. He captioned the post, “Hang on! 🤪”
Kournikova welcomed their daughter Mary at the start of the year and has been enjoying her time and laying low on social media. She has only posted 6 photos onto her profile since. On September 16th she showed how much Mary has grown in an adorable tennis-inspired outfit. Kournikova captioned the post, “Wimbledon, here I come...😍 🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾.”
It had been a few months since the world saw Mary. Kournikova posted a pic of her on April 6th a couple of months after she was born. Mary looked like she was still figuring out what she was doing out of the womb in the precious pic.
The day before on April 5th Iglesias uploaded a photo of Mary rocking Gucci at a little over a month old. Iglesias is swaying Mary back and forth in the video before teaching her some super sick guided dance moves.
The happy couple gave birth to Mary on January 30th and Kournikova shared photos after labor a couple of weeks later on February 13th. The new mom made labor look even more beautiful with her makeup perfectly done without an eyelash out of place. She captioned the post, “My Sunshine.”
Iglesias shared his own photo holding his baby girl the same day and left a similar caption that said “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”
Kournikova and Iglesias have been calling their children “my sunshine” since the twins were born. She uploaded a photo back in 2018 holding one of them with the same caption.