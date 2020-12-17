Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias celebrate twins Nicholas and Lucy turning three

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ third child made their way into the world on January 30 of this year. Mary joined the happy family which includes her older twin brother and sister Nicholas and Lucy. Younger siblings might get all the attention but it was the twin’s turn to celebrate on December 16th for their third birthday. Kournikova posted adorable portraits of her firstborns to celebrate. She made sure to give the twins their own sense of individuality and made them two separate posts. First, she posted a photo of Nicholas rocking a white polo shirt lined with a blue-collar and a matching backwards cap. Nicholas looked happy to pose for mom and had a huge cheeky smile on his face. She captioned the post, “3! ❤️”



Kournikova then uploaded an equally adorable photo of Lucy with the same caption. Lucy was rocking and all blue funky cute matching two piece with an adorable braid to keep the hair out of her face while she played. Her curly golden locks were too cute. Iglesias showed love for his babies in the comments and left a heart emoji under both photos.

