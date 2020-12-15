Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are bringing the party on New Year’s Eve

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting the party started this New Year’s Eve, performing in the highly-anticipated annual event on NBC.

The engaged couple will be hitting the stage and setting the mood for the amazing celebration, broadcasted live from Times Square in New York, as part of an incredible list of music guests performing from all over the country.

The 51-year-old singer recently released a new single, promising fans to bring the OG Gwen Stefani back, referencing her iconic 90’s style and delivering the song Let Me Reintroduce Myself influenced with the popular pop and ska beat of No Doubt.

The legendary artist is expected to perform the new single and some of her classic songs, entertaining the audience and even making a duet with Blake.

The happy couple announced their engagement in October, just a few days after Gwen talked about marriage during her interview with Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live!