Lizzo responds to the backlash over her 10-day juice cleanse

Lizzo took to Instagram on Monday, excited to tell fans about her 10-day juice cleanse--but unfortunately for the singer, she was met with a lot of backlash over her methods to get healthy.

It all started when the singer uploaded a video to TikTok, which followed a popular trend of users posting everything they eat in a normal day. Instead of letting fans in on what she normally eats, though, Lizzo told fans about a cleanse she did for a week and a half, which consisted mostly of smoothies and fruit juice--not consuming much “real” food.

This concerned a lot of the singer’s fans, who were both worried about Lizzo’s health, and the health of her young followers who may want to do that same cleanse after seeing the star promote it. Shortly after she shared the video, her name was trending on Twitter, and a the star went back on Instagram to clear the air.

“As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you‘re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case,” she said in her response.

“In reality, November stressed me the f**k out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up,” Lizzo explained. “And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.”

She went on to assure fans that the purpose of this cleanse wasn’t superficial, but simply to get her body back on track after a few weeks of being reckless.

“I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f**kin’ body, my f**kin’ skin, the whites of my eyes,” she continued. ”Like, I feel and look like a bad bitch. And that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their body.”

Following all of the drama surrounding her body on Monday, Lizzo continued the conversation into Tuesday, when she posted a picture of herself wearing nothing but underwear.