Cardi B wishes husband Offset a Happy Birthday with provocative new video

Even though Cardi B and Offset had their fair share of issues this year, it seems like their marriage is stronger than ever as 2020 comes to an end.
Monday, December 14 marks the latter’s 29th birthday, and of course, he celebrated the occasion with his lovely wife.
Before the festivities, though, Cardi took to Instagram to let her 79 million fans know just how much she loves her husband, posting a video and a long message to convey her feelings for him on his special day.
In the video, Cardi is filming herself in the mirror as she shows off her signature long nails, a fancy blonde up-do, and some jaw-dropping diamond earrings. The footage shows Belcalis wearing nothing but a bra as her man comes over to kiss on his woman while they both get ready for a night of celebration.
“Happy birthday Hubs,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I wish you many more.I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart.”
She continued spilling her heart for her husband, writing, “Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1😅) I❤️u .Lets turn it up tonight !!”
The star went on to post another video for Offset’s birthday, though this one was even raunchier.
“It’s going down tonight for daddy Bparty !!!” Cardi wrote, “BELLY VIBES” ITS A GANGSTA PARTYYYY!!!!”
The video shows Cardi sporting bangs and a short bob as she lays on the bed wearing a dainty white lingerie set and some seriously sparkly stilettos. Over top, the rapper is wearing a silky green robe.
In the distance, we see Offset rocking a bunch of expensive chains around his neck, counting his money as his wife looks at him from the bed.
The Migos rapper also posted about his birthday, showing fans the extravagant gift his wife got him.
The Bronx native surprised her husband with rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that reportedly costs $700,000--and from the video footage posted by Offset, he was clearly a big fan of the gift.
This birthday celebration comes after a roller coaster of a year for the couple.
Back in September, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, telling fans she was tired of the constant arguing going on in their relationship. Just a few weeks later, however, the couple reconciled, with Cardi confirming to suspecting fans that she and her husband had gotten back together.
