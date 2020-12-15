Gal Gadot tried Taco Bell for the first time and loved it

Sometimes it takes celebrities going on a talk show to reveal things about themselves. That’s what happened this week when ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ actress, Gal Gadot made a virtual appearance on the “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” It wasn’t an intimate secret that we learned about the 35-year-old, it was her newfound love for a specific fast food place.
On Monday night’s show, Fallon had a fun game for him and the Israeli actress where they both took turns trying different foods for the first time. Gadot tried standard American treats that included everything from eggnog to Ho-Ho snacks to even a Taco Bell taco.
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will debut both in theaters and HBO Max Christmas day
Discover why Gal Gadot is a real life ‘Wonder Woman’
Gal Gadot causes controversy with her new iconic role in upcoming historical drama
The actress wasn’t a big fan of eggnog and politely made it known. “It‘s very thick. I don’t want to hurt the [eggnog] peoples’ feelings,“ she laughed. ”It’s not great.”
However, like most of us, Gadot did enjoy her first Taco Bell experience. “This is the best so far,” she said on the show. ”Flavorful. It’s salty. Different textures. It’s really good — I’m going to have another bite.” Gadot even danced in between bites of the taco.
Fallon got to try several Israeli delicacies for the first time, including gefilte fish, which is described as a poached mixture of ground, deboned fish in a jar.
“Honestly, seriously Gal, I swear this looks like floating balls. And it‘s like a thick gravy juice!” the talk show host said. He took his time hesitating before taking a bite causing Gadot to yell, “Just shove it in already! Don’t think about it too much.”
Fallon surprised himself by actually liking the taste of it, “Not bad, I like it,” he said.
In addition to trying new foods, Gadot was on the late-night show to promote her new movie, ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ which is said to come out in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. The film is a sequel to the actress’ 2017 film about the DC comic.