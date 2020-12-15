Gal Gadot tried Taco Bell for the first time and loved it

Sometimes it takes celebrities going on a talk show to reveal things about themselves. That’s what happened this week when ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ actress, Gal Gadot made a virtual appearance on the “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” It wasn’t an intimate secret that we learned about the 35-year-old, it was her newfound love for a specific fast food place.

On Monday night’s show, Fallon had a fun game for him and the Israeli actress where they both took turns trying different foods for the first time. Gadot tried standard American treats that included everything from eggnog to Ho-Ho snacks to even a Taco Bell taco.

The actress wasn’t a big fan of eggnog and politely made it known. “It‘s very thick. I don’t want to hurt the [eggnog] peoples’ feelings,“ she laughed. ”It’s not great.”

However, like most of us, Gadot did enjoy her first Taco Bell experience. “This is the best so far,” she said on the show. ”Flavorful. It’s salty. Different textures. It’s really good — I’m going to have another bite.” Gadot even danced in between bites of the taco.