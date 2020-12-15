Rihanna’s face looks flawless in Fenty Beauty’s new foundation

Even though her followers are still hoping for new music from Rihanna , she’s clearly very busy blessing the makeup game with new products left and right.

After Fenty Beauty fans finish up all of their Christmas shopping for their loved ones, there will still be at least one thing on the list they need to buy for themselves: the brand’s new line of foundation. The latest launch to come from the star’s makeup brand is the Pro Filt’r Powder Foundation, a new addition to the already-popular Pro Filt’r Foundation line.

Rihanna announced the major development on her personal Instagram page, posting a photo of herself wearing the brand new powder. To break the news, she uploaded a flick of her face looking as flawless as ever, wearing a simple-yet-glam makeup look.

In the photo, the Barbados beauty is rocking a beige, oversized leather jacket and a pair of big hoops as she looks over her shoulder, with her smoldering eyes and flawless complexion jumping off the page.

“Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now!! Introducing our brand NEW #PROFILTRPOWDERFOUNDATION,” she wrote underneath the photo. “I turned my favorite Pro Filt’r Foundation formula into pressed powder perfection!!! Same 50 shades and soft matte finish 👌🏿 Droppin’ on DECEMBER 26.”

The official Fenty Beauty Instagram page reposted the gorgeous pic of Rihanna before going on to share more info about the upcoming launch.