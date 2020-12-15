Exclusive: Pamela Silva and baby Ford celebrate their first Christmas together!

For Pamela Silva, this 2020 was a year of great challenges, because in addition to experiencing an unprecedented event such as the coronavirus pandemic, the journalist became a mother last April, just when the COVID-19 virus was in one of its most critical points of propagation.

From the moment she found out she was expecting her first child, her life took a 180° turn and all her love and energy went into taking care of herself and her little one. After the arrival of Ford Liam, the journalist’s days have been divided between her responsibilities as a mother and her professional live. On top of that, she has taken the time to launch the podcast ‘Motherish’, alongside one of her best friends.

As if that were not enough, Pamela is preparing to live the most exciting of her Christmases; the first one with Baby Ford. Exclusively for HOLA! USA, the journalist shared her feelings about the upcoming holidays and the way in which she will celebrate this special date with the greatest of the blessings of her life. “Christmas with Ford is the culmination of these months of great joy, it is like reaching the top of a mountain after so much effort and so many moments of adaptation due to this global pandemic,” shared the host of Primer Impacto (Univision). In this pleasant conversation, she said that, as every year, she will be faithful to her Peruvian roots and that little by little she will introduce little Ford Liam to her culture so that, like her, he will proudly embrace his origins.

With new experiences to live with her son and many illusions, Pamela Silva is becoming a true ‘mother of impact’ who hopes to be the best example for her son and one day, to be able to be like her mother, Doña Rosario, who is in her words, an excellent mother and the best grandmother Ford could have.

Photographer: Karla Garcia | Makeup & Hairstyle: Frank Muñoz