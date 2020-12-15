Lele Pons releases a Christmas song and reveals with who she would be spending the holidays

The traditional Christmas songs have arrived renewed this season thanks to Amazon Music LAT!N. In addition to giving customers access to millions of songs and thousands of selected playlists and radio stations, the platform has announced new festive content. Using your voice, you can ask Alexa to play exclusive Amazon Original songs from famous artists, unique video content, interviews, and more.

Starting today, you can listen to Amazon Original songs, like a new version of “Feliz Navidad” by the singer, songwriter, and guitarist José Feliciano. As well as the performance of Jesse & Joy of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Te deseo muy felices fiestas)” and the interpretation in Spanglish of the influencer, model and singer Lele Pons of “Let It Snow (Navidad, Navidad, Navidad).”

“When I think of the holiday season, I think of family gatherings, beautiful decorations, and of course also music,” said Lele Pons. “I am grateful that Amazon Music allowed me to put my spin on a classic song, and I am very excited that everyone hears me sing for the first time in Spanish and English. This project is really special to me, and I hope everyone can feel the joy that I felt when I was doing it.”

©Amazon Music LAT!N Lele Pons

“I wanted to make this version different because ‘Let it snow’ is a classic song with a slower melody. That’s why I decided to give it that Latin touch and make it in Spanglish,” the singer said in an interview to HOLA! USA.

To accompany her Amazon Original version of “Let It Snow (Navidad, Navidad, Navidad),” Lele Pons starred in a video that is also available on the music platform. “We made the video in Miami, and we brought snow to Miami,” highlighted the artist. “I wanted the video to represent Christmas. I wanted Santa Claus, families, dancers.”