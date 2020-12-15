Katherine Schwarzenegger feels “beyond blessed” turning 31

Katherine Schwarzenegger just turned 31 and has a whole new outlook on birthdays after giving birth to her and Chris Pratt’s first child, Lyla Maria. The eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated her quarantine birthday with her daughter, husband, and her mama, Maria Shriver .
Pratt made sure to make the birthday girl feel special and brought her a morning latte, with ‘happy birthday’ written in the foam with spice. Katherine uploaded a photo of the latte in a series photos along with a sandy beach, a birthday cupcake, and a beautiful bouquet. She thanked Pratt and her parents in the caption and wrote, “31! Feel beyond blessed to be alive, to have my health, my family, my loved ones close, to have spent the day with my daughter and husband, the morning with my family on a walk and to feel so loved, from a safe distance. I have a whole new outlook on birthdays after giving birth this year, so today I toast my parents for creating me and my mama for birthing me! I’m so grateful for both of you, your love and our family. I’m also grateful I grew up to marry a man who woke me up with this happy birthday latte he made. I love him so!”
Pratt reciprocated the love in his own Instagram post and even made her a collage. He gushed in the caption about how she is a great mom and a great stop mom. Pratt has an 8-year-old boy named Jack Pratt that he shares with Anna Faris . Pratt also called himself a “lucky man.” He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.” Katherine left a comment under the post that said, “Awww I love you ♥️”
Katherine’s famous dad shared an adorable #tbt of him holding his baby girl. Arnold captioned the pic, “Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger! You are a bright light in my world and I am so proud of you. Watching you become a fantastic mother while continuing to be a force for good with your writing and work is one of my greatest joys. I love you!”
Mama Shriver shared her own throwbacks and reminisced about the moment Katherine was born in a heart felt caption. “About this time 31 years ago, I was in labor with my first child. Katherine Eunice was born at 12:13am on December 13th. From the moment she arrived, she has been a gift from god. She is loving, smart, thoughtful, caring, wise, strong, and determined. Her heart is as huge as her laugh. She has been and is an extrodinary daughter, and now she is an extrodinary wife and mother. I’m honored to have a front row seat in her life.” Shriver continued, “On this day and on all days, I’m in awe of her. I love her, I like her, I enjoy being with her. I learn from her, I gain strength from her. She is a gift to all, especially to me. Thank you, my sweetheart for making me a mama and for being such an amazing daughter. @katherineschwarzenegger, I wish you the happiest of birthdays! Love you to the moon and back, ❤️Mommy. 🌙 #happybirthdaykatherine”
Shriver’s little brother Patrick Schwarzenegger shouted out his big sis on his page and shared a photo they took last year since 2020 made it difficult to take photos together. He captioned the pic, “Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger !! 💥💥✨🎂🎂 Since I don’t have one photo with you this year & this year doesn’t count... heres a photo from last year with crazy hat hair... Love yah tons & so proud of you!”