Timothée Chalamet impersonates Harry Styles in hilarious sketch

Timothée Chalamet impersonated Harry Styles on Saturday Night Live and we’re living for it!

The fan-favorite actor debuted as a host of the iconic show this weekend and had everyone talking about his amazing sketch, involving an interview impersonating the Hitmaker of the year and trend-setter, Harry Styles.

The 24-year-old star couldn’t hide his excitement and gave an emotional speech, admitting he was extremely honored to be hosting the show in New York City.

Timothée explained to the audience how he was born and raised in New York, adding that he grew up “in an arts building in Hell’s Kitchen,” and revealing that before he was born, his “mom was a dance teacher, but on occasion, she would do background work on Saturday Night Live.”

©Saturday Night Live Timothée Chalamet

The actor didn’t stop there and made sure to show his appreciation for his mom who was in the audience, stating she was the reason he has an acting career and expressing his unconditional love.

During the hilarious sketch Timothée is dressed with Harry’s outfit from the BRIT Awards, and sits down for an interview with the legendary singer, and Twitter queen Dionne Warwick, portrayed by Ego Nwodim.