Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa pregnant with second child: ‘The entire family is delighted’

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her second child with her husband James Matthews. A source close to the family told Page Six, “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

©Getty Images Pippa and James are reportedly expecting their second child

Pippa, 37, and James, who wed in 2017, are already parents to two-year-old son Arthur Michael William Matthews . Princess Charlotte’s maternal aunt confirmed her first pregnancy in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend magazine. “I’ve noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened,” she wrote in 2018.

Like her older sister, Pippa gave birth to her first child in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. Following their nephew’s birth, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement congratulating Pippa and James. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” the statement read. “Everyone is delighted, and mother and baby are doing well.”