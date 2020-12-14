Kelly Ripa has a special co-host filling in for Ryan Seacrest on ‘Live’ this week

Episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan are going to be a little bit different this week, with someone we’re not used to sitting behind the table.

On Monday, the morning show’s official Instagram page shared a behind-the-scenes video prior to the start of the show. This video was made to introduce the guest co-host for this week, showing Kelly Ripa making her way to the stage with someone other than her usual partner-in-crime, Ryan Seacrest .

This time around, the 50-year-old actress was joined by her longtime friend and fellow host, Andy Cohen . In the clip, the Bravo star can be seen smiling as he leaves his dressing room, filling in for the American Idol host on today and tomorrow’s show.

While a lot of fans were unaware of the switch, Cohen’s guest appearance shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. The 52-year-old shared an Instagram Story of himself heading to the studio early Monday morning, writing, “On my way to co-host with @KellyRipa. See you on TV! (Tomorrow too!).”

He went on to post about the opportunity on his own Instagram page, uploading a picture of him alongside Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos .

“Having a ball co-hosting with @kellyripa this morning. (Tomorrow too!)” he wrote under the photo. “And Mark’s here too!!”