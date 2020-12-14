Oprah reveals Christmas gift ‘neighbor’ Meghan Markle gave her

Meghan Markle ’s new business venture has Oprah Winfrey ’s seal of approval. The media mogul showed off the “lovely Christmas basket” she received from her neighbor, the Duchess of Sussex, who resides in Montecito, California. The royal’s gift contained multiple packets of instant latte mix from Clevr Blends, a startup that Meghan recently invested in. “On the first day of Christmas my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑),” Oprah, 66, captioned a video of herself making one of the drinks. “My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays.”

©Getty Images Meghan Markle sent Oprah a Christmas basket

Meghan’s personal investment in the female-founded wellness company is her first to be made public, according to Fortune. “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Prince Harry ’s wife said in a statement to Fortune. “I’m proud to invest in [CEO Hannah Mendoza] Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company.”